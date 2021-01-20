Rap Debut
- MusicMariah Carey & Nick Cannon's Son Moroccan Makes Rap Debut At Kansas City Tour StopIt appears that musical talent runs in the family.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureDwayne "The Rock" Johnson Makes Rap Debut On Tech N9ne's New AlbumDwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, and he's officially made his rap debut on a new Tech N9ne song.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAmanda Bynes Resurfaces To Preview Rap Song "Diamonds"The actress has kept away from the spotlight following her string of controversies, but she shared a snippet of her rap debut.By Erika Marie