Kanye West has had his fair share of girlfriends since splitting from Kim Kardashian last year. His most notable relationship has been with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, who has always been vocal about her whirlwind affair with West.

On Tuesday, the 32-year old star, who split from Ye back in February, revealed that her relationship with the Donda star had a huge, negative impact on her career. During an sit down with model Emily Ratajkowski on the November 7 episode of her podcast High Low with EmRata, Fox shared, “After the big relationship, I definitely noticed a shift in the acting way, not in a good way.”

Kanye West, Julia Fox

She continued, “I’m not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly. There’s been a lot of weird drawbacks with reaching that level of notoriety.” Julia went on to share that she believes people in the industry may perceive her to be a “liability” and “tabloid type of person” — but that hasn’t stopped her from putting her best foot forward.

“It’s fine, I’m so busy,” Julia said. “I think things come to you at the right time, so that’s why I’m really not stressing. I really don’t care. I just have to trust the process.” Julia and Kanye reportedly hit it off immediately after meeting at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami. The two immediately became an item, just 10 months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Back in January, a source told E!, “He truly loved her energy and passionate personality and knew she would be a perfect person to bounce creative ideas off of,” adding, “He thinks she has refreshing energy and they are having a lot of fun. Kanye is always working on something creative and Julia is definitely his latest muse.”

Since Julia’s relationship with Ye’ came to end, he’s been linked to IG model Chaney Jones as well as model Juliana Nalu. Share your thoughts below.