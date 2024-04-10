Lil Nas X Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes, Hypes Up "NASARATI 2" Mixtape

Lil Nas X fans might not have to wait too much longer for a new project. The Georgia rapper and singer has been more active than he has been in the past year and a half to two years. In 2024, he has already dropped two singles, as well as documentary. "J CHRIST" was the more controversial of the two, after Nas X was claiming to be going in a gospel direction. It led to a lot of heated responses from fans and probably did succeed as much as it could have because of that. Still, Lil Nas X has a massive following and they are ready for NASARATI 2.

What is that you ask? Well, it will be the Georgia native's next full-length release and it will labeled as a mixtape. That sort of makes sense, especially considering the different sounds of "J CHRIST" and "Where Do We Go Now?" Lil Nas X also dropped another single for it just yesterday called "Right There" as a Soundcloud exclusive. It has been gaining some positive feedback from fans due to its earworm of an instrumental and animated performance from Nas X.

Lil Nas X Might Have Another NASARATI 2 Single Out Next Week

Coincidentally, or not, he dropped the song on his birthday (April 9). The now 25-year-old took the time to show his appreciation for the well wishes on social media. In that process, he teased NASARATI 2 even further, suggesting another track coming next Wednesday. "THANK U FOR ALL THE BDAY LOVE!

The next song from the “NASARATI 2” mixtape “RIGHT THERE” is out now on SoundCloud!… link in bio…see u next wednesday💸🤍🫡"

What are your thoughts on Lil Nas X teasing NASARATI 2 with "Right There" and another upcoming track? Do you see this mixtape being successful when it drops, why or why not? Who would you like to see featured on the project and why? Are you liking the singles from it so far? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Lil Nas X and NASARATI 2. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

