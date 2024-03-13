Lil Nas X Slams Haters In New "Nasarati 2" Teaser

Lil Nas X is currently gearing up to drop his new mixtape, Nasarati 2. To give fans a taste of what's to come, he's unveiled yet another teaser. In one of his latest TikToks, the hitmaker is seen rhyming along with an unreleased track, in which he delivers a scathing read of haters.

“My big sis just had another baby, popped him out the labia/ My other nephew sitting in class with a broken nephew, he had to beat a n***a a** for talking about his uncle/ Now listen, I ain’t saying I condone that sh*t/ F*ck it, I’m saying I condone that sh*t,” he raps. Fans can agree that the track is some of their favorite work they've heard from the Georgia-born performer in a while. For obvious reasons, they can't wait to hear what else he has in store for them on Nasarati 2.

Lil Nas X Continues To Tease Upcoming Mixtape

While listeners are certainly feeling Lil Nas X's latest teaser, not all of his upcoming music has been well-received. Earlier this month, for example, he previewed a song in which he reflected on some of his early sexual experiences. Critics were quick to call him out, claiming that he crossed the line with his explicit descriptions. He later shared a post revealing that criticism has a tendency to hold him back from fully embracing his creativity, and claiming that he has plenty of unheard music in the vault.

"Been hoarding music for years smh i hate my relationship with fear of my songs not doing well and perception," he captioned the post. "I wish i could just release music and not give af!" What do you think of Lil Nas X's latest teaser for his upcoming project, Nasarati 2? How is it sounding so far? Are you looking forward to hearing the full mixtape? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

