Boosie Badazz Speaks On People “S***ing On Him” Following His Arrest

If you’re hating on Boosie, he says you’re not hurting him; you’re helping him.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Boosie Badazz Speaks On People “S***ing On Him” Following His Arrest

Boosie Badazz recently got arrested for gun charges, and apparently a lot of people switched up on him as a result. Moreover, the Baton Rouge rapper recently took to Instagram to share some words addressing these haters and brushing them off. From what he expressed, it seems like this pushback only fuels and motivates his ambition to exceed these criticisms, and he thanked them for showing their true colors. Of course, this is far from the first or last time that the 40-year-old will be subjected to these criticisms. Regardless, he will take the challenge on with his head up, even if it means that he will lose some support along the way.

“SO MANY PEOPLE TRYING TO S**T ON ME SINCE I CAUGHT MY CASE!!” Boosie expressed on Instagram. Specifically, it’s a caption for a clip of him speaking on the subject in more detail, but let’s start with what he wrote. “BUIZNESS PARTNERS, FAMILY MEMBERS, SOCIAL MEDIA, ETC. I HOPE U DONT THINK YALL HURTING ME, CAUSE YOURE NOT, YOUR HELPING ME!! EVERYTHING HAPPENS FOR A REASON. I NEEDED TO SEE YALL TRUE COLORS. IM A SOULJA IM BUILT FOR THIS.”

Read More: Boosie Badazz Seeks To Help Juvenile Detainees

Boosie’s Words For Those Who Turned Their Backs On Him

“Man, people- I’ve just never seen so many people wishing on somebody downfall,” Boosie remarked in the video clip. “A lot of people trying to kick me down, or think I’m going down. And God don’t like that. If God gon’ put anything on somebody, it’s me. Like, you know, he know I can handle that. He ain’t gon’ put nothing on me I can’t handle. And I’ma take it in stride, man. I’ma make it out and triumph. You know, I’ma get through this, bro. I’ve been facing worse than this, man.”

Meanwhile, it seems like the Southern rap icon is also taking steps to work on himself, not just blasting others for their suggestions. Recently, he announced that he entered anger management sessions in order to “take accountability.” Hopefully that works out well for him and he can be the best version of himself in the future. For more news and the latest updates on Boosie Badazz, stay posted on HNHH.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Reacts To Tory Lanez Sentence

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.