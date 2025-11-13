Rod Wave's arrest in Atlanta last week is really getting under his lawyers' skin. It's digging so far underneath in fact that they are going as far as to make some explosive claims about the Atlanta PD. Per CBS News Atlanta, the Florida native's attorneys Drew Findling, Zach Findling, and Marissa Goldberg accuse them of profiling their client.
The 27-year-old was "unjustly profiled and unlawfully arrested in Atlanta," they tell the station. Moreover, the believe that the Atlanta Police Department Crime Suppression Unit has a "quota-driven" approach to their arrests.
They conclude, "We look forward to vigorously challenging this baseless arrest and the clear violations of Mr. Green's rights in court." At the time of writing, details on a future hearing for Rod's run-in with the law are not out there.
For those wondering, the singer and rapper's arrest took place last Friday, November 7 on Howell Mill Road. Officers pulled Rod Wave over after they claim he sped through a stop sign. During the officer's engagement with the artist, he claims he discovered suspected marijuana among other controlled substances. A firearm was also supposedly on his person.
As a result, the Grammy-nominated performer was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of a Schedule II and Schedule V controlled substance, and reckless driving.
Rod Wave Grammy Nomination
Rod is currently a free man, posting bail on Saturday, meaning he was in Fulton County Jail for just about 24 hours.
As we alluded to a moment ago though, the "Passport Junkie" hitmaker is now a Grammy nominee. His tremendous accomplishment sadly coincides with this arrest. His song, "Sinners," is up for Best Song Written for Visual Media.
It's on the soundtrack for the Ryan Coogler horror musical of the same. The critical darling hit theaters in April and stars Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jayme Lawson, and more.
Rod Wave is competing against compositions from HUNTR/X, Nine Inch Nails, Elton John, as well as Sinners collaborator Ludwig Göransson (x2).
