Rod Wave was allegedly in possession of a baby bottle that police suspected to contain lean, as well as Oxycodone pills and two firearms at the time of his arrest, last Friday. According to an arrest warrant obtained by Atlanta New First, the baby bottle contained, “1 fl oz of a purple liquid which I suspected to be promethazine."

A police officer spotted the rapper allegedly going 45 mph in a 30 mph zone and followed him into the parking lot of a nearby QuikTrip gas station. While "informing him that he was under arrest for reckless driving," the officer allegedly smelled “an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.” The officer then asked if he had any weapons on him, to which Wave didn't respond. While patting him down, he allegedly found a black .40 caliber Glock with a high-capacity magazine.

Rod Wave’s attorney, Drew Findling, previously addressed the arrest in a statement provided to XXL. "On November 7, the same day Rodarius Green earned a Grammy nomination, he was unjustly profiled and unlawfully arrested in Atlanta," the statement reads. "The arresting officer belongs to the Atlanta Police Department’s controversial Crime Suppression Unit—a group known for its aggressive tactics and emphasis on high arrest numbers rather than genuine public safety. Mr. Green was targeted as part of this quota-driven approach, a practice that undermines justice and erodes community trust. We look forward to vigorously challenging this baseless arrest and the clear violations of Mr. Green’s rights in court."

Rod Wave Charges

With the arrest, police charged Rod Wave with reckless driving, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm or knife. Authorities also arrest Wave's passenger, Jamond Byner, during the traffic stop. Both of them posted bond and got out of jail a day later.