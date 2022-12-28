Snoop Dogg says that he once helped a company reach a $100 million valuation by posting them on his Instagram page. He recalled the story during a recent appearance on the 85 South Comedy Show.

Initially, Snoop explained that he didn’t see Instagram as something that he could profit from.

“Look at this shit, I can just post anything,” Snoop began. “Then I say, ‘Oh wait a minute. I can just post some shit I’m selling or some shit I want you to show up to, or some shit I’m promoting or a positive message, or some shit I’m trying to get off.’ Then, I started thinking like a businessman.”

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Snoop Dogg performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“Then the n****s from Instagram do an interview and say, ‘Hey man, our company was regular until one celebrity got behind it, and then we became a $100 million company. That celebrity was Snoop Dogg,’” he explained.

Snoop says didn’t get paid anything for the endorsement but has since learned his lesson.

He continued: “I didn’t have the game to get a piece of the pie … Now we know better. You know better, you do better. So, moving forward to the brothers and sisters out there watching, when you [are] valuable, know your value. Ask for equity. Ask for a piece of the pie. Don’t just take that little snap back that they want to throw you up front. You want a piece of the pie to make sure that you get a piece of it after it continues to grow. If you grew a brand, you should be a part of the brand.”

Despite the rookie mistake, Snoop has proven to be quite the businessman over his career. Earlier this year, he purchased Death Row Records and is reviving the label.

Check out Snoop Dogg’s appearance on the 85 South Comedy Show below.

[Via]