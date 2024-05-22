Busta Rhymes Tells Diddy That Coi Leray Is Off-Limits In Resurfaced Clip

Busta Rhymes kept Diddy in check.

As of late, there's been a lot of online talk surrounding Diddy and all of his past relationships, largely due to some disturbing footage that surfaced online last week. In the footage, the Bad Boy Records founder seemingly assaults his then-girlfriend, Cassie. He's since apologized, though it did little to quell the explosive backlash.

The footage prompted fans to dig into Diddy's history with Cassie, Kim Porter, and more. Now, social media sleuths have dug up an old clip of an interaction he once had with Coi Leray. In the clip, he can be seen chatting with the "No More Parties" performer at a restaurant. Looking on from the sidelines was Busta Rhymes, who previously collaborated with Coi on the song "Luxury Life."

Busta Rhymes Checks Diddy

After listening in on their conversation for a moment, Busta Rhymes gave Diddy a playful nudge, seemingly telling him to watch what he says and does. Social media users note that Busta Rhymes looked a bit concerned, though it's unclear whether or not he was serious or simply joking around. Coi herself has yet to address Diddy's latest scandal or the resurfaced video of Busta Rhymes stepping in during her conversation with the mogul. Her father Benzino, on the other hand, has been a vocal supporter of Diddy amid his legal issues.

Earlier this week, The Danza Project posted an interview with The Source icon, who called out the Black community for turning their backs on Diddy amid his allegations. It's unclear whether or not he made these statements prior to seeing the footage of Diddy seemingly assaulting Cassie. What do you think of the resurfaced clip of Busta Rhymes telling Diddy to back off of Coi Leray? Do you think he did the right thing? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

[Via]

