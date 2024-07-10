Busta Rhymes Essential Songs

Experience Busta Rhymes' legendary career through his essential tracks, featuring unforgettable beats and unmatched energy.

Busta Rhymes is a hip-hop legend whose rapid-fire delivery of lyrics, tricky rhyming patterns, and dynamic stage presence have positioned him as one of the greatest emcees of all time. In the early 1990s, he gained popularity as part of the group Leaders of the New School. He later forged a successful solo career with hits like “Woo Hah!! Got You All in Check” and “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See.” His stardom first reached new heights after he appeared on A Tribe Called Quest’s posse cut “Scenario,” stealing the show with his high-energy verse littered with references from popular culture.

Innovative and influential, Busta has consistently been ahead of his time while remaining true to himself. He has never shied away from taking risks artistically or sonically, evidenced by his unpredictable flow patterns and genre-bending collaborations. From winning awards to influencing today's artists, Bussa Buss is an artist unlike any other.

1. "Woo-Hah!! Got You All In Check" (1996)

"Woo-Hah!! Got You All in Check" is Busta Rhymes's breakout solo single from his debut album The Coming, released in 1996. This track catapulted Busta into the limelight, establishing his energetic and animated style that would become his trademark. The song was an instant hit, echoing with both hip-hop fans and mainstream audiences. Its success was marked by its peak position at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Solo Performance.

The "Woo-Hah" music video further solidified Busta's reputation for creativity and innovation. The video featuring surreal and vibrant visuals matched the song's eccentric energy and showcased Busta's charismatic presence. Moreover, the success of this single laid the foundation for his solo career. "Woo-Hah!! Got You All in Check" remains a defining moment in Busta Rhymes's journey, emphasizing his ability to create memorable and impactful music.

2. "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See"

“Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” is a song from Busta Rhymes's 1997 second album, When Disaster Strikes. The track displayed a smoother and more controlled flow than any other song by Busta Rhymes but still kept up with his usual intensity. The production of this record, a simple bass line together with a catchy beat, made it possible for people to recognize what he was talking about through skillful wordplay. It became successful commercially, reaching No. 37 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart while also being nominated for a Grammy Award under the Best Rap Solo Performance category.

Further, the music video for "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See" could easily be said to be one of the most remembered videos in Busta Rhymes’s career as an artist. It had lively and surreal visuals, directed by Hype Williams, inspired by the film Coming to America. This single alone also solidified him not only as one of the best rappers alive today.

3. "Gimme Some More" (1998)

Released in 1998, "Gimme Some More" is the lead single from Busta Rhymes' third studio album, E.L.E. (Extinction Level Event): The Final World Front. The track perfectly showcases Busta's quick delivery and exceptional storytelling abilities. Built around a sample of Bernard Herrmann's "Psycho" theme, the song's high-energy tempo and eerie backdrop create an intense listening experience. The track quickly became a fan favorite, reaching No. 6 on the UK Singles Chart. It also earned critical acclaim for its innovative production and Busta's relentless flow.

Additionally, The music video for "Gimme Some More" is just as dynamic and unforgettable as the song itself. Directed by Hype Williams once again, the video features surreal and exaggerated visuals that match Busta's larger-than-life persona. The video's cartoonish style highlights Busta's creativity and willingness to push the boundaries of conventional hip-hop aesthetics. "Gimme Some More" remains one of Busta Rhymes' most iconic songs, exemplifying his ability to blend humor, intensity, and technical skill into a cohesive and captivating work.

4. "Break Ya Neck" (2001)

"Break Ya Neck," a single from Busta Rhymes’s fifth studio album Genesis, is a high-energy song that highlights his ability to rap faster than many of his peers while still being able to breathe. Produced by Dr. Dre and Scott Storch, the track has an accelerated beat that perfectly suits Busta's fast-paced delivery. The song was commercially successful, peaking at No. 10 on the US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and becoming one of his most popular tracks.

The “Break Ya Neck” music video intensifies this energy even more as it shows different locations where Busta delivers his verses in dynamic and visually appealing ways. The fast cuts and sequences full of energy presented in the clip reflect the unstoppable tempo of the track itself, making it a great visual experience. "Break Ya Neck" remains one of fans’ most beloved songs, besides being frequently performed live by Busta Rhymes, who always provides evidence for his incredible skills, thus gaining recognition as one of the best rappers, technically speaking, within hip hop history.

5. "Touch It" (2006)

The song “Touch It” was released in 2006 as the first single from Busta Rhymes’s seventh studio album, The Big Bang. This club anthem continued to put Busta on the map of mainstream hip-hop. Further, “Touch It” samples Daft Punk’s “Technologic,” and this is what makes it catchy, futuristic even, as a background for Busta’s commanding voice. In no time did “Touch It” become a commercial success by reaching No. 16 on Billboard Hot 100 and dominating dance floors all over America, too.