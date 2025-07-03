Keith David had an emotional reaction as he learned that he'll be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2026. Taking to his social media pages on Wednesday, he shared a video of himself watching the announcement to support his fellow actors with his family. When the announcer called his name, he gasped and began to tear up. His wife, Dionne Lea Williams, exclaimed, “Happy 70th birthday!” as the two embraced.

"What a surprise!" the iconic actor captioned the video. "Being blessed to get to do this for a living is enough for me; to be recognized for my contribution to the arts is the cherry on top. Thank you, Hollywood Walk of Fame & Hollywood Chamber for this honor. This will be a wonderful birthday present next year."

Fans shared tons of supportive messages in the replies to his post. "Watched you act all my life you’re one of my favorites. You deserve this moment congrats," one user wrote. Another added: "Aww! This is wonderful. Congrats to you and your family, Keith!!" Others posted clips from some of his roles.

Keith David Roles

Keith David is best known for his roles in John Carpenter's The Thing and They Live, as well as other films like Platoon and even the NBC series Community. Additionally, he's provided his talents to a number of popular video games. He voices the Arbiter in the Halo franchise, with other credits in Mass Effect, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Saints Row, and Destiny 2: The Final Shape. Across film, stage, television, and other interactive media, David has had a total of over 400 roles.