Ice Spice Hits Back Hard On Tweet Calling Her Out

Ice Spice has risen to massive levels of fame this year and with it, almost everyone has had an opinion on her and her music. That includes WINTER, who took to Twitter to share some thoughts on Spice's relative quiet recently. "feel like Ice Spice went silent after she signed with Nicki. I wonder why. I miss her lol." It's unclear exactly what she's talking about since Spice has continued releasing new music pretty regularly. Many fans think she's pointing out how Spice has shifted to tweeting less and being less audacious when she does.

That didn't last long as the "old Ice Spice" came out quickly in a tweet aimed back at WINTER. "this why u stay gettin dragged cry baby no career havin a*s b*tch i miss u 2 lol." Fans in the comments didn't expect that level of intensity from Spice, but they certainly appreciated it. "Why she ate tho I’m cryingggg," and "Damn…I didn’t think she had that in her" two of the top responses read. The hilarious tweet has already racked up over 28k likes and 4k retweets in just a few hours. Check out the interaction and various fan responses to it below.

Ice Spice Claps Back At WINTER Hard

As if her meteoric rise to fame wasn't impressive enough already, Spice recently hit a new milestone. She celebrated reaching 10 million followers on her Instagram account earlier this week. Given how recently she was a relatively unknown and underground rapper the level of fam she's reached is shocking, but many feel its deserved.

Ice Spice has found a pretty major ally in Nicki Minaj. They don't just work as musical collaborators but seemingly also as close friends. Recently, Spice stopped by Complex for an interview where she talked about her favorite album of all time. Unsurprisingly, she identified Nicki Minaj's classic Pink Friday. What do you think of Ice Spice's hilarious new tweet? Let us know in the comment section below.

