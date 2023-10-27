Ice Spice Hits Back Hard On Tweet Calling Her Out

Spice is back in her hilarious tweet era with a new clap back.

BYLavender Alexandria
Ice Spice Hits Back Hard On Tweet Calling Her Out

Ice Spice has risen to massive levels of fame this year and with it, almost everyone has had an opinion on her and her music. That includes WINTER, who took to Twitter to share some thoughts on Spice's relative quiet recently. "feel like Ice Spice went silent after she signed with Nicki. I wonder why. I miss her lol." It's unclear exactly what she's talking about since Spice has continued releasing new music pretty regularly. Many fans think she's pointing out how Spice has shifted to tweeting less and being less audacious when she does.

That didn't last long as the "old Ice Spice" came out quickly in a tweet aimed back at WINTER. "this why u stay gettin dragged cry baby no career havin a*s b*tch i miss u 2 lol." Fans in the comments didn't expect that level of intensity from Spice, but they certainly appreciated it. "Why she ate tho I’m cryingggg," and "Damn…I didn’t think she had that in her" two of the top responses read. The hilarious tweet has already racked up over 28k likes and 4k retweets in just a few hours. Check out the interaction and various fan responses to it below.

Read More: Sexyy Red Shoots Down Latto Beef Rumors Prompting Ice Spice To Chime In

Ice Spice Claps Back At WINTER Hard

As if her meteoric rise to fame wasn't impressive enough already, Spice recently hit a new milestone. She celebrated reaching 10 million followers on her Instagram account earlier this week. Given how recently she was a relatively unknown and underground rapper the level of fam she's reached is shocking, but many feel its deserved.

Ice Spice has found a pretty major ally in Nicki Minaj. They don't just work as musical collaborators but seemingly also as close friends. Recently, Spice stopped by Complex for an interview where she talked about her favorite album of all time. Unsurprisingly, she identified Nicki Minaj's classic Pink Friday. What do you think of Ice Spice's hilarious new tweet? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: ASAP Bari Slams JT, Insists Lil Uzi Vert Spat Was About Ice Spice

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.