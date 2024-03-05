Drake Teases Remix Of 4batz's Breakout Hit "act ii: date @ 8"

Drake has always had a keen eye for what's breaking through into the mainstream. Across the past decade of his career, he's worked with numerous freshly-popping artists and even tried his hand at a variety of different musical styles right as they became trendy. Earlier this week he gave fans the first taste of the next breakthrough artist he's working with, 4batz. Following a viral TikTok the music video for 4bat'z song "act ii: date @ 8" began to go viral and success followed for the song itself.

The track has already racked up more than 75 million streams on Spotify since it dropped last year. It rose 7 spots on this week's Hot 100 back to number 68. That's just 9 spots short of where it peaked at number 59 just a few weeks ago. But all of those numbers could absolutely skyrocket soon when Drake shares a remix of the song. The "Rich Baby Daddy" rapper took to his Instagram story with a screenshot confirming the remix. It's not clear if the track is already finished or when it will drop, but 4batz could be in for a massive streaming boost whenever it does. Check out the post Drake shared below.

Drake Announces 4batz Remix

Last year, Drake released his new album For All The Dogs. Shortly after he claimed that he would be taking a hiatus from releasing new music, something he absolutely hasn't followed up on. Just a week after the album dropped he followed it up with an EP called Scary Hours 3 that added yet another smash hit into his repertoire with "You Broke My Heart."

Drake is currently on tour with J. Cole and Lil Durk on the It's All A Blur Tour. He's teased new music multiple times at tour dates so far this year. What do you think of Drake jumping on a remix of 4batz's breakout hit "act ii: date @ 8?" Do you like the very unique style of R&B that 4batz makes? Let us know in the comment section below.

