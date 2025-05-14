50 Cent alluded to be done touring with his "Final Lap" run, but he seems far from done as he prepares to travel across the pond.

If you want to purchase tickets now, you can. They are already available, and you can use this link here. Apparently, 50 Cent will be kicking off the Legacy Tour on June 9, instead of the poster which shows the 8th? Hopefully, that detail gets ironed out soon.

50 Cent getting ready to get back on the stage and rock some more crowds this summer. However, this Legacy Tour is going to be extra special. As you can see from the title, the G-Unit icon will be using this trek across Europe to celebrate his 50th birthday as well!

