50 Cent alluded to be done touring with his "Final Lap" run, but he seems far from done as he prepares to travel across the pond.

50 Cent getting ready to get back on the stage and rock some more crowds this summer. However, this Legacy Tour is going to be extra special. As you can see from the title, the G-Unit icon will be using this trek across Europe to celebrate his 50th birthday as well!

Those residing in or visiting Dublin, Ireland will be the guests for his party. For those wondering, he will be in the country's capital on July 6.

50 Cent announced this run on his Instagram, according to Billboard. "The Legacy Tour is here. I’m hitting Europe this summer to celebrate the music, the moments—and my 50th birthday. You know it’s gonna be crazy! Get your tickets now," he wrote.

This will be the New York rapper and TV producer's first tour since his Final Lap trek back in 2023. It was a mega successful one as well, grossing just over $103 million. When he hit that mark in 2024, 50 Cent was only the second rapper to achieve this.

50 Cent Legacy Tour

However, that 83-show behemoth wasn't his only set of live performances. Fif also hosted a Las Vegas residency at Ph Live at Planet Hollywood. That spanned six shows and ended during the beginning of 2025.

If you want to purchase tickets now, you can. They are already available, and you can use this link here. Apparently, 50 Cent will be kicking off the Legacy Tour on June 9, instead of the poster which shows the 8th? Hopefully, that detail gets ironed out soon.

But, Frankfurt, Germany will be the first city to hear him live. Along this 12-performance run, he will be hitting up Manchester, Rabat, Morocco, Glasgow, Scotland, Paris, Poland, and more.

Overall, this should be a great tour that will encapsulate all of his iconic tracks and records over the years.

