Drake Responds After 50 Cent Says He Wants Drake’s Fans: “Lemme Pull Up”

As we continue celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, many of the titans and legends who paved the way are hitting the road. 50 Cent has been on The Final Lap tour across North America, marking what could possibly be his final tour of his career. Moreover, the tour intends to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ and he’s been selling out arenas across the country. However, the rapper seems to feel a type of way that women aren’t throwing bras in his direction like they are with Drake.

The “Get Money” MC shared a reel of his backstage banter during one of his recent latest tour stops. “Somebody help me with my feet please.. They don’t treat muthaf**kin’ Drake like this,” he said. “Drake, they throw him bras. What do I get? Aye, could you please go get me some Drake fans? Shit just don’t feel right. I need to feel special around here. I need them to treat me like I’m Drake. Drake get bras every night! I used to get bras in the beginning of my career.”

Drake Offers A Solution

Drake reacts to 50 cent saying he wants Drake’s fans 😂 pic.twitter.com/1D7AsM2KKZ — Heart of the streetz ♥️ (@HOTS_twt) August 24, 2023

Drake might be occupied with his own tour schedule but it seems like he hopes to provide 50 Cent with a bit of motivation. The Canadian rapper shared the post to his Instagram Story, captioning the post, “FIF LEMME PULL UP FOR A PEP TALK @50cent,” he wrote. While 50 Cent suggested that he might need to switch up his setlist, Drake might be able to help him curate the right set of songs that could result in an influx of bras being thrown on stage.

The Canadian rapper has been highlighting the largest bras thrown in his direction since the launch of the It’s All A Blur tour with 21 Savage. One woman, Veronica Correia, 21, caught Drizzy’s attention with her 36G-sized bra. After going viral online, Playboy offered her a contract creator deal, which she has since accepted. Hopefully, 50 Cent will be able to help one of his fans similarly after Drake’s pep talk.

