Little Brother Announce "Curtain Call: The Final Tour" And Say Goodbye To The Road

Little Brother might be one of the most under-appreciated hip-hop groups with a killer discography, and that's if fans don't give them the flowers they deserve. Fortunately, folks hold Phonte and Big Pooh (plus 9th Wonder) in very high regard, and they will embark on one last ride to celebrate this with fans. The duo announced "Curtain Call: The Final Tour" on Monday (April 7), which will begin on May 24 in Baltimore and end on the Rock The Bells Cruise from Miami to the Bahamas in the last week of October. Most of the tour dates, though, are later in the summer.

Although you probably know Phonte and Big Pooh best for their amazing 2000s work representing North Carolina hip-hop and alternative, melodic rap, Little Brother is still dropping heat now and then. For example, back in September of 2023, they released the "Wish Me Well / Glory Glory" dual offering, which shows they still have a lot of gas in the tank. Even if this is a bittersweet moment for fans, they are very excited to feel this fire in person.

Elsewhere, Phonte wants fans to scrutinize their label releases, whereas 2022 saw a new solo project from Big Pooh. Their career changed a lot over the course of the past 20-plus years, but their resonance and respect within hip-hop has never faded, and will never do so. Check out Little Brother's full "Curtain Call: The Final Tour" dates below.