Little Brother Announce "Curtain Call: The Final Tour" And Say Goodbye To The Road

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 513 Views
Little Brother Curtain Call Final Tour Hip Hop News
HOUSTON - FEBRUARY 17: Recording group Little Brother members Phonte (L) and Big Pooh attend the Boost Mobile and Ludacris NBA All-Star Party at The Corinthian February 17, 2006 in Houston Texas. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/Getty Images)
Little Brother will hit the road one last time starting on May 24 in Baltimore before wrapping up their final tour on open water in October.

Little Brother might be one of the most under-appreciated hip-hop groups with a killer discography, and that's if fans don't give them the flowers they deserve. Fortunately, folks hold Phonte and Big Pooh (plus 9th Wonder) in very high regard, and they will embark on one last ride to celebrate this with fans. The duo announced "Curtain Call: The Final Tour" on Monday (April 7), which will begin on May 24 in Baltimore and end on the Rock The Bells Cruise from Miami to the Bahamas in the last week of October. Most of the tour dates, though, are later in the summer.

Although you probably know Phonte and Big Pooh best for their amazing 2000s work representing North Carolina hip-hop and alternative, melodic rap, Little Brother is still dropping heat now and then. For example, back in September of 2023, they released the "Wish Me Well / Glory Glory" dual offering, which shows they still have a lot of gas in the tank. Even if this is a bittersweet moment for fans, they are very excited to feel this fire in person.

Little Brother Tour Dates

Elsewhere, Phonte wants fans to scrutinize their label releases, whereas 2022 saw a new solo project from Big Pooh. Their career changed a lot over the course of the past 20-plus years, but their resonance and respect within hip-hop has never faded, and will never do so. Check out Little Brother's full "Curtain Call: The Final Tour" dates below.

Little Brother's "Curtain Call: The Final Tour" Dates
Saturday, May 24 – Baltimore, MD – Artscape
Friday, June 27 / Saturday, June 28 – Boston, MA – Bams Fest
Friday, August 1 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Bowl
Saturday, August 2 – Washington, D.C. – The Howard Theatre
Friday, August 8 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Saturday, August 9 – Atlanta, GA – Heaven at Masquerade
Friday, August 29 through Sunday, August 31 – Napa, CA – Blue Note Jazz Festival
Saturday, September 13 – Chicago, IL – The Metro
Friday, September 19 – Seattle, WA – Neumo's
Saturday, September 20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre
Friday, October 24 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre
Monday, October 27 through Friday, October 31 – Miami, FL to The Bahamas – Rock The Bells Cruise

