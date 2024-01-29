Nicki Minaj's "Big Foot" Name Drops Lupe Fiasco, His Reaction Is Priceless

The Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion beef are continuing to reach new heights. Everyone from fans to rappers, and social media pundits are weighing on "Big Foot." It is seemingly trending everywhere, especially on Twitter (X). For the most part, the music community is not feeling the track because they feel it was "rushed" and career-ruining. Nicki felt the need to drop the diss as soon as possible after Megan Thee Stallion put out "HISS," hence why some have this belief.

In addition, like Ebro, some have the opinion that is all for marketing and is just a way to get the fans engaged. Chicago MC Lupe Fiasco is certainly one of those people enjoying all of this unfolding from the sidelines. If you have heard Nicki's lyrical attack, you would know that there were a few other rappers who received some not-so-subliminal namedrops. Lupe is one of the lucky few.

Nicki Did Not Only Include Lupe

In the song, Nicki refers to Megan's career as a total mess. One synonym for the word "mess" is "fiasco" and this is how she decided to use it. "They got you all them Grammy's, but your flow's still a no / What a Fiasco, Lupe." Subsequently, others like Future, G-Eazy, Moneybagg Yo, and of course, Pardison Fontaine and Tory Lanez were included in the mix. Lupe reacted to this shout-out on Twitter by using the iconic Leonardo DiCaprio meme from his The Wolf of Wall Street film. More is still to come on this Nicki and Megan beef, so be sure to stick around.

