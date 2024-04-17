Lupe Fiasco Drops Coachella-Inspired Single "Indio" Ahead Of Upcoming Album

Lupe Fiasco has been playing the role of pot stirrer over the past few weeks or so. The legendary lyricist from the Windy City has been practically egging on Kendrick Lamar to respond to him. The "Show Goes On" MC cleared up the meaning behind a string of tweets that he was one of the rappers to apologize publicly to K-Dot. Essentially, he was really walking back his decision because he felt he did not need to be involved. He did not try to deny that he felt Lamar is just "solid." Lupe Fiasco also subliminally took shots at Lamar during his time on the Coachella stage, and his new single "Indio" is partially based on that.

In the middle of his performance, Lupe announced that he is willing to go toe to toe with any rapper. "I don't give a f*** how many records you sold. If you want smoke, I swear on my muthaf***in soul, I will walk through n****s. I will chew up n****s, I will body muthaf***as," Lupe exclaimed. Also during his time slot, the prideful rapper announced his new album Samurai is going to be out sometime this summer, according to HipHopNMore.

Listen To "Indio" By Lupe Fiasco

So far, he has dropped "LLC," a lyrically dense track showcasing his elite pen game. This could be the first single for Samurai and now we might have the second with "Indio." Its another braggadocious statement from Lupe, with bars like, "At the very least, at least the n****s knew your name / And they be coming out the woodwork / Telling wolves that a brick ain't how a wood work / Lowkey I been on a sweep." The production, contrastingly, is very mellow and features a chill guitar loop.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "Indio" by Lupe Fiasco? Are you excited for Lupe's upcoming album Samurai after hearing this, why or why not? Is this the better teaser track for the record? Do you think he has been too harsh on Kendrick Lamar as of late? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Lupe Fiasco. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

I take my wagyu on the top floor

Then I take it slow like I'ma Wock four

What's the point if we ain't poppin' off?

Got ya residue, that s*** ain't washing off

I ain't worried 'bout your top speed

Give you the Martin, want the Luther or the Lockheed?

