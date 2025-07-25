Lupe Fiasco's Pen Is Sharper Than A Samurai Sword On "SOS"

Lupe Fiasco is back to tease "Samurai DX," an extension of his 2024 album of the same name. So far, he's given us one other preview.

The rumor, that runs like a puma throughout the Uma that we still believe in humor Gotta have hunger when you under to go from junior to humongous in the Dunya Yea, and get your hibiscus and petunia way before you have your funa- uh Abbreviate it for the dopery, my poetry don't deserve flowers, deserves potpourri Word to Dough Burger of the poetry to stop the sting like a broken bee, runaways versus overseas

It's a jazzy sonic bed with soulful saxophones and it caresses the ears beautifully. Lupe shreds it to pieces with potent and layered rhyme schemes. "Recorded this out in Califo, but feel like Dallas to a palindrome, a salad on my palette, bro / Still eat a cannibal sandwich, though, mix the poison with the antidote and terrorize the whole talent show / Metal detector, capture the underground sound made of pallets out my catacomb."

Lupe Fiasco has always had a tremendous pen game, but with the spirit of Amy Winehouse within him, he's somehow been even deadlier lately. "SOS" is another great example of his talents, including his skills behind the boards. He helped produce this single alongside Nicolas Isaiah and Anthony Perkins, and it's equally as tight as his rhymes.

