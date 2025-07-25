News
samurai dx
Songs
Lupe Fiasco's Pen Is Sharper Than A Samurai Sword On "SOS"
Lupe Fiasco is back to tease "Samurai DX," an extension of his 2024 album of the same name. So far, he's given us one other preview.
By
Zachary Horvath
8 mins ago