Lupe Fiasco Concludes The "Samurai" Era With A Five-Song EP

BY Zachary Horvath 72 Views
Lupe Fiasco is packaging some of his most dense rhymes of his career into an EP that serves as an extension of 2024's "Samurai."

Lupe Fiasco is putting the finishing touches on what may go down as one of his most underrated runs of his career this weekend. That would be the Samurai era, which got underway in June 2024. Utilizing one of the more unique and abstract concepts in recent memory, Lupe was able to compile a flawless eight-song collection.

But even with the original project being so concise, the Chicago native felt he could improve on it somehow. However, he did and with Samurai DX. Essentially separate deluxe cuts in an EP package, Lupe Fiasco decided to give fans another way of listening to select handful of OG offerings.

Those would be "Samurai," "Palaces," and "Bigfoot." All of them feature singer and songwriter Troy Tyler. He was an opening act for Lupe Fiasco on his supporting tour. Overall, the veteran wordsmith caters the soundscape to fit his guest star's strengths. These tracks go into more of a R&B direction, giving these dense listening experiences a more digestible approach.

These tweaked songs focus in on grooves and rhythm, with the second half of Samurai being the most obvious example. But on top of these remixes are two brand-new recordings. Those include the self-produced "SOS" and the opener "High Note" with Luv Moore.

While the "Lasers" hitmaker does display a sharp and intimidating pen, the beats remain easy going and incredibly vibey. Overall, if you felt Samurai was too challenging of a listen, this should make it more approachable and will hopefully encourage you to revisit the original.

Lupe Fiasco Samurai DX

Samurai DX Tracklist:

  1. High Note (feat. Luv Moore)
  2. Samurai (feat. Troy Tyler)
  3. SOS
  4. Palaces (feat. Troy Tyler)
  5. Bigfoot (feat. Troy Tyler)

