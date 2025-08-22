Lupe Fiasco Concludes The "Samurai" Era With A Five-Song EP

Lupe Fiasco is packaging some of his most dense rhymes of his career into an EP that serves as an extension of 2024's "Samurai."

Lupe Fiasco is putting the finishing touches on what may go down as one of his most underrated runs of his career this weekend. That would be the Samurai era, which got underway in June 2024. Utilizing one of the more unique and abstract concepts in recent memory, Lupe was able to compile a flawless eight-song collection.

