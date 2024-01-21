Lupe Fiasco Trolls Fan Over Kid Cudi Beef

Lupe Fiasco trolled a fan of Kid Cudi's on Twitter, Saturday, following the rappers' recent feud. In doing so, he joked that part of their truce gives him permission to beat up one fan. The user had tagged Fiasco and wrote: "@LupeFiasco I apologize for the mean things I may have said over the years, I was just mad at the feud and how you were coming for his neck yearly, I love your music n***a lmao."

In response, Fiasco posted: "Not so fast playboy…the deal was that I get to beat up ONE of his fans as tribute. So now I’m on YO ASS!!!" While they've been feuding for years, the beef recently reignited when Cudi recalled avoiding Fiasco while working at a BAPE store in N.Y.C. After the interview went live, the two traded shots on social media.

Lupe Fiasco Performs At Hip Hop 50 Live

US rapper Lupe Fiasco performs during the Hip Hop 50 Live concert, marking the 50th anniversary of the birth of hip hop, at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City on August 11, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Eventually, Cudi confirmed that the two had spoken at length and the beef was squashed. "Just talked to Lupe," he wrote on Twitter. "Had a great talk. I know I was wrong and told him I shouldnt have did that fuck shit I did, I called myself lookin out for the fans in the moment, but in reality I was just hating. I apologized and he accepted it. Which I appreciated foreal. I understand the anger and vitriol he had for me all these years, and I wasnt mature enough to step up and just have a conversation and admit I was wrong. We as black men need to be united. He always had love for me. Always supported me. I shouldnt had did him like that. I wanna thank my guy IBN for settin the call up, and u, the fans, for being real w me and urging us to speak. We are good now, brand new journey. @LupeFiasco see u soon brother."

Lupe Fiasco Trolls Fan On Twitter

Not so fast playboy…the deal was that I get to beat up ONE of his fans as tribute. So now I’m on YO ASS!!! 😈 https://t.co/MtiGJBkB39 — CHECKIN’ Out Now! #APTMC (@LupeFiasco) January 20, 2024

Check out Fiasco's interaction with Cudi's fan on Twitter above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lupe Fiasco and Kid Cudi on HotNewHipHop.

