50 Cent References Drake’s Bra-Throwing Fanbase Again

In a new clip, 50 Cent is seen posing for photos with fans at a recent meet and greet. As one fan approaches for their photo op, 50 Cent made a joke about his outfit. The fan was wearing a bulletproof vest in honor of the NYC native. “You see that? Drake get a bra, I get this,” Fif said.

It’s become a trend for fans to throw bras at Drake onstage amid his current “It’s All A Blur” tour, after one audience member went viral for doing so. Since then, attendees have taken it upon themselves to throw the biggest bras they can find at the performer. This wasn’t the first time 50 Cent made a reference to Drake’s bra-throwing fanbase. Last week, the artist went on a bit of a rant about how he no longer gets the same attention from female fans as he used to.

Drake Gets Bras, While 50 Cent Gets Bulletproof Vests

“Somebody help me with my feet please,” he says in the clip. “They don’t treat muthaf**kin’ Drake like this,” Fif continued, “Drake, they throw him bras. What do I get? Aye, could you please go get me some Drake fans? Sh*t just don’t feel right. I need to feel special around here. I need them to treat me like I’m Drake. Drake get bras every night! I used to get bras in the beginning of my career.” The funny video managed to get Drake’s attention, and he may even be able to offer the 48-year-old some words of encouragement.

“FIF LEMME PULL UP FOR A PEP TALK @50cent,” Drake wrote. Though he may not be getting women’s undergarments like he used to, 50 Cent did get another pretty cool gift last week. The Astros gifted the rapper an official world championship ring, which he admits made him “bug out.” “What’s cooler then that H town love?” he wondered. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on 50 Cent and Drake.

