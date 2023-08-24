50 Cent Shocked By Surprise World Series Ring Gift

50 Cent took to social media on August 24 to gush about a new gift he had just received. “Bro why the ASTROS gave me a official world championship ring today. I didn’t know what to say, I was bugging out what’s cooler then that H town love,” he wrote. Fif had indeed received a customized ring from the Astros 2022 World Series run. His name had even been engraved into the side of the design. It’s unclear why the Astros gifted the New York rapper the ring. Staying on the baseball theme, Fif made a separate post in which he flexed his custom G-United baseball mit. “This is how I watch the ASTROS Game, but I done fvcked around threw the worst first pitch of the MLB LOL,” he wrote.

The comment is a reference to Fif’s infamous 2014 first pitch at a Mets game. The rapper went so wide with the pitch that it was almost a lateral throw to the side. Recent NBA first-overall pick Victor Wembanyama recently made a similarly bad throw at a Yankees game. However, given just how poorly the Yankees are doing this season, not the worst thing to happen at Yankee Stadium this season.

However, surprise baseball memorabilia isn’t the only thing that Fif has been posting about this week. A few days ago, he took to Instagram to roast the efforts of the marketing team for The Expendables 4. “WTF did we run out of money? Why my head look like it ain’t connected to my body. I bet they are gonna make @officialslystallone look great. SMH,” the rapper lamented at the poster for his character, Easy Day. The Expendables 4, which has been billed as a passing of the torch between Stallone and Jason Statham, drops on September 22.

Elsewhere, Fif was upset that, unlike Drake, he doesn’t have bras thrown at him while performing. “They don’t treat Drake like this. They don’t treat muthafuckin’ Drake like this. Drake, they throw him bras. What do I get? Aye, could you please go get me some Drake fans? Shit just don’t feel right.” He closes the video by reminiscing on a time when he used to get similar treatment. “I need to feel special around here. I need them to treat me like I’m Drake. Drake get bras every night! I used to get bras in the beginning of my career.”

