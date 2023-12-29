Jermaine Jackson Hit With Sexual Assault Lawsuit For Alleged 1988 Incident

Jermaine Jackson, brother of Michael and founding member of the Jackson 5, received a lawsuit for alleged sexual assault and battery, according to a Rolling Stone report. Moreover, the suit arrived on Wednesday (December 28) from Rita Barrett, who claims he assaulted her in her home in 1988 when he was around 34. According to this motion, Barrett connected with the artist when she was a music contractor and through Berry Gordy, her husband's friend who founded Motown records and signed the Jackson 5 in 1968. In addition, it alleges that he arrived at Barrett's home and, through actions of "force and violence," led her to "fear for her life."

Furthermore, Jermaine Jackson owns various companies that the plaintiff named in this lawsuit, including Jermaine L. Jackson Music Productions and Work Records. "[Barrett] suffered severe emotional, physical, and psychological injury, including humiliation, shame, guilt, economic loss, economic capacity, and permanent emotional distress," the suit reportedly reads. As for the cause of Barrett's motion, the indicated reason is "sexual assault, battery, sexual battery, and negligence," and she seeks "unspecified damages" as compensation. It should be noted that this adds to the 69-year-old's previous legal complications when it comes to relationships and partnerships.

Jermaine Jackson Accused Of Sexual Assault: Report

"Rita Barrett suffered an egregious and violent sexual assault,” her lawyer Jeff Anderson, told Rolling Stone. “This is about her power and the declaration of it when she learned [she could do] something under the law. She found the strength and support to find us and is now standing up for herself and others." While Berry Gordy isn't a defendant in this case, Barrett claims that when she reported Jermaine Jackson's actions to him, he protected his artist for monetary reasons. Entertainment Tonight added that Jackson married to Gordy's daughter Hazel in 1973, and that they split the year that this assault allegedly occurred. This lawsuit comes under California's AB2777 Bill, which "temporarily waives the statute of limitations on some civil claims related to sexual misconduct." Similar laws in New York prompted a lawsuit for similar crimes against the City's Mayor, Eric Adams.

Meanwhile, Diddy also found himself in the middle of various accusations due to this extension. At press time, neither Jackson nor Gordy's team have responded to these claims. Surely the coming weeks will illuminate the situation more. For more news and updates on Jermaine Jackson, keep checking in with HNHH.

