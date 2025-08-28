600Breezy Arrested In Wisconsin Over An Active Warrant

600Breezy
2019 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: Sky Days and 600 Breezy attend the Soul Train Music Awards on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)
Further details on the reason for 600Breezy's warrant remain unclear and he has yet to comment on the situation.

600Breezy was arrested in Wisconsin during a traffic stop and is allegedly being extradited due to an active warrant, according to No Jumper. Arrest records show that authorities booked him around 7:30 AM on Thursday. No further details on the case have been made available.

When No Jumper posted his mugshot on Instagram, many fans joked about how he was looking at the time. "Dat boy balding," one user remarked. Another wrote: "Man stay away from no jumper." Others wondered what he was doing in Wisconsin in the first place. 600Breezy is originally from Chicago. He has yet to comment on the arrest on social media.

600Breezy has released a number of popular projects over the years, including Breezo George Gervin, Six0 Breez0, First Forty-8, and more.

Read More: 600 Breezy Goes Off On Shooters In Attack At Mello Buckzz Concert

600Breezy Mello Buckzz Concert

600Breezy made headlines, earlier this summer, for speaking out on the mass shooting that occured at a Mello Buckzz concert in his hometown of Chicago. In the attack, four people were killed and 15 more were wounded when an SUV opened fire into a crowd of people leaving the rapper's mixtape release party. She had just put out the project, Hollyhood.

Taking to his Instagram Story, 600Breezy called out the shooters in the attack and voiced his support for Mello Buckzz. "Y'all shot all them girls, n****s b*tches fr," he wrote over a black screen. "GET OUT THE CAR AND GET UP YO TARGET. Innocent women and kids ain't no points you f*ckin flats. But you n****s ain't have no structure or big homies so y'all born goofies with no guidance and gone die the same goofy you been yo whole life."

Mello Buckzz's boyfriend was one of the victims in the fatal attack. Taking to her Instagram Story the following day, Mello Buckzz shared several pictures and videos of them together. "We was having so much fun in our private little life," she captioned one video of the two of them.

Read More: Queen Key Drags Jazmine Cheaves For Discussing 600Breezy’s Relationship With Their Alleged Children

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John's University. In the time since, he's covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He's attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
