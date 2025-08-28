600Breezy Arrested In Wisconsin Over An Active Warrant

600Breezy was arrested in Wisconsin during a traffic stop and is allegedly being extradited due to an active warrant, according to No Jumper. Arrest records show that authorities booked him around 7:30 AM on Thursday. No further details on the case have been made available.

When No Jumper posted his mugshot on Instagram, many fans joked about how he was looking at the time. "Dat boy balding," one user remarked. Another wrote: "Man stay away from no jumper." Others wondered what he was doing in Wisconsin in the first place. 600Breezy is originally from Chicago. He has yet to comment on the arrest on social media.

600Breezy has released a number of popular projects over the years, including Breezo George Gervin, Six0 Breez0, First Forty-8, and more.

600Breezy made headlines, earlier this summer, for speaking out on the mass shooting that occured at a Mello Buckzz concert in his hometown of Chicago. In the attack, four people were killed and 15 more were wounded when an SUV opened fire into a crowd of people leaving the rapper's mixtape release party. She had just put out the project, Hollyhood.

Taking to his Instagram Story, 600Breezy called out the shooters in the attack and voiced his support for Mello Buckzz. "Y'all shot all them girls, n****s b*tches fr," he wrote over a black screen. "GET OUT THE CAR AND GET UP YO TARGET. Innocent women and kids ain't no points you f*ckin flats. But you n****s ain't have no structure or big homies so y'all born goofies with no guidance and gone die the same goofy you been yo whole life."