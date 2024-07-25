Queen Key Drags Jazmine Cheaves For Discussing 600Breezy’s Relationship With Their Alleged Children

Queen Key is not messing around.

Earlier this month, Jayda Cheaves' sister Jazmine revealed the identity of her son's father during an episode of her podcast, Not Cr*zy, Just Misunderstood. “My baby daddy — my real baby daddy — I don’t need no f*cking DNA test, he don’t need no DNA test. His momma — everybody know who the f*ck my baby daddy is, my baby daddy… is 600Breezy,” she announced. At the time, she also claimed that Breezy hadn't reached out since their alleged son Blaze's birth, accusing him of being a “deadbeat."

Jazmine went on to appear on Jayda's Act Normal podcast with Dess Dior, where she discussed 600Breezy's involvement in their alleged son's life once again. According to her, he's now financially supporting the infant and otherwise doing his part, at least for "the kids that he claims." She alleged that aside from their son, 600Breezy has two other children from previous relationships.

Jazmine Cheaves Responds To Queen Key

This prompted a response from Queen Key, who alleged that 600Breezy was the father of her triplets back in 2019. She hopped on her Instagram Story to share a screenshot of a direct message to Jazmine. "B***h, didn’t I tell you stop speaking on my kids," it reads. She then shared a post promoting her new single, throwing some serious shade in her caption. "Today im in a blessed mood so ima donate all earnings to jayda Wayda lil sister or big sister whoever tf she is so she can buy a NAME," she wrote in part. "Ho gotta get a lil cheap brain from somewhere too so she can stop claiming a DL man who’s never met her son as the father."