Kodak Black Offers Fan A "Discount" After Claiming To Command $300K Per Show

Kodak apparently collects one heck of a bag.

Kodak Black supposedly charges quite a hefty charge for every performance. As you see by the title, the Pompano Beach, Florida rapper commands at least $300,000. While some people are almost assuredly going discredit that, it makes sense. You can say what you want about his past decisions, but he is an established veteran in the hip-hop world. He's also been one of the major faces of the genre over the last 10 years due to his hitmaking ability. You have massive tracks from his solo catalog like "ZEZE", "Tunnel Vision", and "No Flockin'". Then, when you take a look at his features, they are arguably even bigger. Gucci Mane's "Wake Up in the Sky" and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's "Drowning" are just a couple, but both total nearly two billion streams combined.

So, yes, there is a lot of validity to Kodak Black demanding such a high price tag for a show. However, the "BROTHER STONE" rapper is deciding to give back to his fans, as well as some of the up-and-coming talents. According to AllHipHop, the 27-year-old hopped on Instagram Live to offer about $50,000 in features to 10 newcomers. He did that before responding to fan's request to get to pop out to his kid's birthday.

Kodak Black Is Looking To Give Back

Perhaps due to it being a younger kid, Black was willing to lower his rate to $11,000, which he makes clear is "a great f***ing deal". I charge $300,000 for a show. So, when I’m telling you s*** like this here, hurry up and jump on it". While 11 G's is still a lot of money for a kid's birthday party, it's better than full price!