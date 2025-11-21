Ksoo’s Father Sentenced After Snitching On Him

The father of Jacksonville rapper Ksoo, Abdul Robinson Sr., learned his fate earlier today. It was reported in late October that his sentencing date was going to be November 21. If you remember, Robinson Sr. upset a lot of people after choosing to testify against Ksoo, identifying him as the shooter as well.

Due to his cooperation, the 54-year-old is getting off on time served—1,898 days—to be exact. It helped that Robinson Sr. also plead guilty to helping nephew Leroy Whitaker and Dominique "Butta" Barner escape.

Judge Tatiana Salvador pointed these things out during her ruling per News4Jax.

"I will tell you that for your cooperation in this matter, if you were before me on this variety of cases, I would be sentencing you to life in prison today. Because what I heard in the testimony of not only what happened to Ms. Buckley and Mr. McCormick, but in the other cases, that kind of activity between you and the rest of your then friends, now obviously not so much, has been a scourge on our community and has to stop. A lot of that indeed stopped because of your complete and full cooperation."

Read More: Rappers Who Have Been Accused Of Fraud Or Scams

Ksoo Life Sentence

It's worth noting that he was facing 60 years behind bars prior to testifying. After taking the stand in July, he reduced the max to 20 years. Before listening to Judge Salvador's decision, Robinson Sr. addressed the courtroom.

"I would like to show my respect to the victim’s family [and] I sincerely apologize for my part in their grief. I understand what it is to lose a child because I lost one. And I know some days you mad, some days you’re angry. It’ll never be the same."

Ksoo's father isn't totally in the clear, though. He must serve two years of community control with electronic monitoring. After that he needs to complete three years of probation with special conditions.