He’s often spoken about his pain after losing his father, but 2 Chainz got a surprise that brought on fond memories of his dad. It seems that the rapper was doing a bit of work around his home when a broken pipe revealed a secret stash. Chainz believes the cash was hidden away by his father.

2 Chainz shared a video online where he showed off a bag filled with rolled-up bills. “I had a busted pipe in the basement,” he said. “They fixed my basement and then they found, um, I guess it’s my pops’ old stash.”

Further, in July 2022, 2 Chainz honored his father on the 10-year anniversary of his passing. In 2012, the rapper sat down with Angie Martinez to detail what it was like when his father died.

“I was there the whole time, even when he passed, I was right there. It was just something,” said Chainz. “And it was like, ‘Man, you got a tour to do. You got an album coming out.’ He was saying little things like I’mma be alight, and really I just be talking to him like he still here.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: 2 Chainz attends the BMF Season 2 Los Angeles Premiere Event on January 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for STARZ)

Read More: 2 Chainz Fires Back At DJ Akademiks In Defense Of Reginae Carter

“I know it’s not cool to say, but I’ll be like, I can’t believe you left me right now,” he also shared. “Because you’re supposed to be on a tour bus.”

Revisit the interview with Angie Martinez below. Additionally, check out 2 Chainz’s 10-year anniversary video where he remembers his father.