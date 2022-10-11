If you have been paying attention to NBA headlines over the past month, then you would know the league is proposing some new rules. One such rule is a return the age limit for the NBA draft. It used to be 18 years old, although over a decade ago, they raised the minimum age to 19, which created the one-and-done rule.

The NBA has come to its senses in regard to the rule, and now, they are looking to make sweeping changes that would come into effect by 2025. This is huge news for young hoopers out there, including 2 Chainz’s son Halo Epps, who has all of the confidence in the world.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Feed Your City Challenge/Atlanta GA

While appearing on his dad’s podcast, Halo was told about the rules change. This immediately prompted a confident reply from the 6-year-old, who firmly believes he will be going to the league. 2 Chainz, who played college ball at Alabama State, wasn’t completely convinced, although he let his son rock.

2 Chainz just wants to make sure Halo will be ready to go in 11 years from now. In Halo’s eyes, this is not going to be a problem. Based on this confidence, we think he has as good of a shot as anyone else.

Hopefully, we’ll see 2 Chainz and Halo at the 2034 NBA Draft.