Jim Legxacy Capitalizes On UK Hip Hop’s Newfound Curiosity In New Album, “Black British Music”

Jim Legxacy has built a cult-like following over the past few years with his diversity and charisma. His music offers a rich history.

With Black British Music, red-hot rap star Jim Legxacy delivers a bold redefinition of UK rap. The mixtape drops during a pivotal time for UK hip-hop following Skepta’s challenge to American rap. 

Across 15 tracks, the South London artist fuses Afrobeats, emo, gospel, alt-rock, and grime into a raw, emotionally dense project. The result is a genreless soundscape that centers vulnerability and personal truth, cementing Legxacy as one of Britain’s most fearless musical voices.

Standout tracks like “Father” and “New David Bowie” showcase his ambition. “Father” samples George Smallwood and traces themes of grief, heartbreak, and resilience in Lewisham. “New David Bowie” shifts styles mid-track, blending Bollywood percussion with harpsichord-laced bars in under two minutes. These transitions reflect Legxacy’s instinct to collapse genre walls in favor of emotional clarity.

The mixtape follows a period of deep personal loss, including the death of his sister. But instead of retreating, Legxacy offers a portrait of survival. Critics have praised the project’s minimalist structure—most songs under two minutes—for its sharp emotional resonance.

Features from underground London peers Fimiguerrero and Dexter in the Newsagent add dimension, but Dave’s appearance on “3x” stands out. His verse, a tribute to Legxacy’s sister, turns the track into a moment of shared mourning.

Black British Music isn’t just a collection of songs—it’s a cultural manifesto.

Black British Music - Jim Legxacy

Official Tracklist

  1. context
  2. stick
  3. new david bowe
  4. sun featuring Fimiguerrero
  5. ‘06 wayne rooney
  6. issues of trust
  7. father
  8. d.b.a.b
  9. big time forward
  10. Sos
  11. i just banged a snus in canada water
  12. dexters phone call featuring dexter in the newsagent

