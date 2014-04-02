david bowie
- GramZendaya, Willow Smith, & Kiernan Shipka Roasted For Cover Of David Bowie's "Changes"Zendaya, Willow Smith, and Kiernan Shipka are being slammed for a performance of David Bowie's "Changes" on social media.By Cole Blake
- Hip-Hop HistoryMissy Elliott & Ice-T Praise David Bowie For Checking MTV Over Discriminatory CoverageDavid Bowie once checked an MTV anchor over the network's lack of coverage for Black artists during the early 80s. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureHalsey Dresses Up As Jimi Hendrix & David Bowie In "Gender Bending" PhotoshootHalsey is exploring her continuously "evolving gender expression" in a brand new photoshoot. By Dominiq R.
- MusicMichael Jackson Accuser Says It's "Unfortunate" MTV Won't Change Name Of AwardThe "Vanguard Award" added Michael Jackson's name in 1991.By Erika Marie
- SneakersVans x David Bowie Sneaker Collection Drops This Month: PhotosVans x Bowie sneaker collection coming soon.By Kyle Rooney
- MusicDrake, Beyonce, Skepta Nominated For 2017 BRIT AwardsCheck out the full list of BRIT Award nominees.By Danny Schwartz
- LifeHere Are All The Celebrities & Cultural Icons Who Died In 20162016 was a bitch and a half. By Angus Walker
- MusicBeyoncé, David Bowie & Chance The Rapper Top Rolling Stone's 2016 Best Albums ListBeyoncé, David Bowie, and Chance The Rapper score the top three stops on Rolling Stone's "Best Albums of 2016" list.By hnhh
- NewsFrank Ocean's "Blonde" Credits Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, David Bowie & MoreCheck out the star-studded list of credits for Frank Ocean's new album, "Blonde." By Angus Walker
- NewsThe Roots Pull Out Of David Bowie Tribute Concert In NYCQuestlove implied that disagreements with other acts on the lineup over studio equipment led to the band's decision to cancel their performance. By Angus Walker
- Original ContentThe 10 Best R&B/Rap Covers Of Classic SongsWhen modern hip-hop and R&B artists take on songs from the past.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsLife On Mars? (Cover)Trey Songz covers a David Bowie classic for HBO's "Vinyl."By hnhh
- NewsHip Hop Reacts To The Passing Of David BowieInternational rock icon David Bowie died last night at age 69.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsDavid BlowieListen to Nacho Picasso's "David Blowie".By hnhh
- NewsHeroes (Cover)Janelle Monae covers David Bowie's "Heroes."By Rose Lilah