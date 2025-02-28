Jim Legxacy Is As Boisterous As Ever On New Single "father"

UK-based rapper Jim Legxacy has been making a name for himself over the last couple of years, building a solid listener base because of his versatility as an artist. He’s a rapper and a producer first, but he also sings, and his music takes influence from several places. Depending on the track, you may hear Drake, but you also may even hear Mitski, who he mentions by name on this latest single, called "father." "father," produced by himself, YT, and nabh. It is built upon a sped-up sample of George Smallwood’s 1981 track “I Love My Father.” The cover art for the single on streaming services is a photo of Legxacy's real-life father.

Jim Legxacy posted a teaser of the track last year. It's become a bit of an anticipated track for the rapper in that respect. It does also live up to the hype. The song is barely a minute and 45 seconds long, and the verse is only eight bars, but it's surprisingly topical. Legxacy raps in a sing-songy, Drake-esque way over the Smallwood sample, and he talks about growing up fatherless. He mentions that he was "on the block" while listening to Mitski, which is a new visual for fans to consider. Last year, Legxacy announced plans to release a mixtape called black british music (2024). That tape missed the intended release window. But, he claims it's still on the way. Fittingly, it was retitled to black british music (2025). We will see what the rest of that mixtape sounds like later this year, assuming it hits its targeted schedule this time. Check out "father" below.

Jim Legxacy - "father"

