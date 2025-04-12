Jim Legxacy Drops Bouncy New Single "stick" Ahead Of Next Tape

UK-based rapper Jim Legxacy has been making a name for himself over the last couple of years. He's slowly building a solid listener base because of his versatility and charisma. As of writing, he has over 500 thousand monthly listeners on Spotify and several songs with over a million plays, admirable numbers for someone who does not yet have a hit single to his name. He’s a rapper and a producer first, he also sings. His music takes influence from several places, as shown by the Mitski shoutout on his previous track "father." On this latest track, "stick," he shows some inspiration from artists like Drake and Frank Ocean. But he still makes it his own, and the result is another quality single from Jim Legxacy.

"stick" is self-produced, with additional contributions from Joe Stanley, a UK-based producer and singer who also performs the track's hook. It's an uptempo track, with Jim Legxacy shading artists who "bite swag and wonder why they couldn't stick." He talks a bit about his come-up, mentioning being evicted as a kid and being around people who sold drugs at that time of his life. He also mentions being with a girl, but the "rain came and he crashed out." The "stick, stick, stick" refrain in the second verse will almost certainly be stuck in your head on repeated listens. Overall, "stick" is another good track from Jim Legxacy. He is preparing to release his latest mixtape, Black British Music (2025), which was set to drop last year but ended up being delayed. Until then, give "stick" a listen below.

Jim Legxacy - "Stick"

Quotable Lyrics: