Jim Legxacy stick

Jim Legxacy Drops Bouncy New Single "stick" Ahead Of Next Tape
Jim Legxacy is back with the latest single from his new mixtape, which is still set for release this year after a delay.
By
Devin Morton
April 12, 2025
