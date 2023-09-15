Jason Kelce Refuses To Comment On Rumors About His Brother Travis And Taylor Swift

D'Andre Swift may have had 175 rushing yards in the Eagles' Thursday Night Football win over the Vikings. However, it was different Swift that was the topic of conversation after the game. As Jason Kelce and Jalen Hurts joined the broadcast crew, Tony Gonzalez asked the Eagles center about the rumors that his brother Travis has been lowkey seeing Taylor Swift over the past few weeks. However, if the Amazon broadcast crew was hoping for an exclusive scoop, they were left as disappointed as the 0-2 Vikings. Kelce refused to do anything more than acknowledge the rumors and speak about his brother's mood. "Ever since Catching Kelce, people have been infatuated with Travis. I don't really know what's going on there. But I know Trav is having fun and we'll see what happens with whoever he's going out with."

Earlier this week, The Messenger reported that Swift and Kelce have reportedly been hanging out over the last few weeks. Per a source who spoke to the outlet, "She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago." However, the validity of this is questionable. What we do know is that Kelce did attend one of her Eras concerts. "Well, I was disappointed. [Taylor] doesn't talk before or after the show. So I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I received a bunch of them. But I wanted to give one to Taylor with my number on it. She doesn't meet anybody, or at least she didn't wanna meet me," Kelce told his brother Jason on their podcast back in July.

Kelce And Kelce Back In Action

Regardless of what's going on with his love life, Kelce is expected to return to work his week. The veteran tight end missed the Chiefs' season-opening loss against the Lions due to a hyperextended knee. However, Kelce is expected to return when the Chiefs travel to Jacksonville this weekend. Last season, Kelce was Patrick Mahomes' preferred receiving target, racking up over 1300 yards and 12 touchdowns. Without Kelce on the field, the Chiefs receiving core put a dismal 56.8% catch rate.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are 2-0 despite a pair of close games. While their one-score win over the Pats in week one was attributed to rustiness, week two's one-score win was all about injuries. The Eagles were missing two key defensive pieces, meaning that Kirk Cousins and the Vikings were able to keep it close. Regardless, Jason Kelce and the rest of the Eagles' line were able to give the skill positions ample time to put an unbeatable offensive performance. DeVonta Smith had 131 receiving yards while, as mentioned, D'Andre Swift put 175 yards on the ground.

