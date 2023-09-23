Twitter Compares Halle Bailey To Janet Jackson While Dissing DDG

Halle Bailey and DDG are one of the more divisive couples online, with many fans of the singer often criticizing the YouTuber and rapper. It's been rough for them in spaces like Twitter, but they continue to stand by each other no matter what. In fact, even when Chlöe's sister provokes comparisons to a legend like Janet Jackson, Internet folk find ways to drag him in the mud. "She’s so Janet coded even down to the low budget baby daddy," one user wrote on Twitter, quote-tweeting a video of the pair at a Gucci fashion show. What's more is that this isn't even the first time that fans compared the R&B singer to the iconic Jackson sister.

Of course, the sheer veracity of this statement was subject to some debate in the replies. For one, many thought that this user referred to Janet's relationship with Jermaine Dupri, who is by no means low-budget. In addition, the father of her son (whom she since divorced) is apparently a wealthy businessman from Qatar. As such, maybe it's not the best comparison point, although there are many reasons why Halle Bailey should be honored by that link.

On top of all this, Halle Bailey and DDG also have to deal with a barrage of pregnancy rumors that are floating online right now. Most of them revolve around the Little Mermaid actress' outfit choices, which some believe cover up more belly space than usual. Considering that people already don't like this relationship for whatever reason, this is a panic room emergency for some. Regardless of all of that, they still seem quite happy together, and always support each other's individual career evolution.

Meanwhile, it's also understandable that this causes some frustration for them. "The internet is not real," Halle's man tweeted recently. "I’m having this s**t in real life. These folks 'play hate' and stream my s**t in private. And all them females talkin bout my girl can 'do better' f**k broke n***as wit no ambition. Ya ain’t never been to chanel & can pick out whatever & how many bags ya want." For more news and the latest updates on DDG, Halle Bailey, and Janet Jackson, come back to HNHH.

