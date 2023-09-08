Halle Bailey Channels Janet Jackson In New Instagram Post

Much like her sister Chloe, Halle Bailey is no stranger to stunning fans on her Instagram story. "you can never go wrong with a red lip and a little black dress," she captioned a trio of pictures posted earlier this week. Though the outfit is simple it's accentuated with some sleek black shoes and lifted shoulders that really make everything pop. Fans in the comments agreed.

"Awww she look so much like a young Janet Jackson," the top comment on the post reads. Many agree with some even going as far as to say that Halle should play Janet Jackson in a biopic. Even City Girls star Yung Miami turned up in the comments. She expressed her love for Halle's look with some heat-eyes emojis in the replies. The pictures come from an event hosted by Pandora showing off their Lab-Grown diamonds. Check out the full post and all the positive comments below.

Read More: Halle Bailey’s Sun-Kissed Booty Cheeks Appear On Her Instagram, Along With New DDG Photos

Fans Calling For Halle Bailey-Led Janet Jackson Biopic

Earlier this year Chloe Bailey released her debut solo album In Pieces and her sister is expected to follow soon after. Last month she released her debut single as a solo artist. The track "Angel" translated with fans right away and has already racked up over 7 million streams on Spotify. Subsequently, the single is expected to appear on an upcoming EP that will serve as Halle Bailey's debut as a solo artist.

Halle shared some details on the sound of her upcoming music with Cosmopolitan. "Sound-wise, it’s a little modern R&B-ish, with all the jazz elements and hints of pop that I love," she explained. In the interview, she explained that the project is "definitely" coming out this year, though she doesn't give any specific details on when fans can expect it. She also hasn't announced whether the project will get any more singles before the full thing is released. What do you think of Halle Bailey potentially playing Janet Jackson in a biopic? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: DDG And Halle Bailey Share A Photo From Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour”

[Via]