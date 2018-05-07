travel permission
- MusicG Herbo Reveals His Judge Blocked Him From Performing At Rolling Loud MiamiUltimately, it worked out for the best.By Aron A.
- MusicR. Kelly's Attorney Holds Off On Request For Singer To Travel To Dubai: ReportR. Kelly's bail condition requires him to get permission before leaving Illinois.By Aron A.
- MusicR. Kelly Asks Judge To Allow Him To Perform In Dubai & Meet Royal FamilyIt's unclear who he means by the "Royal Family."By Aron A.
- MusicYG Allowed Entry Into Australia After Initially Being Denied For Robbery Case: ReportYG is currently on the "Stay Dangerous" tour in Australia.By Aron A.
- MusicJuelz Santana Pulls Plug On Request To Get Off House Arrest: ReportJuelz Santana has surprisingly dropped his bid to be granted permission to travel for work according to new reports.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJuelz Santana Asks Judge For Permission To Travel To Provide For Family: ReportJuelz Santana's reportedly says that touring is his only means of providing for his family.By Aron A.