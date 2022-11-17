Golfers have proven to be huge fans of the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf. It is very easy to see why when you consider how the shoe is meant for style on the golf course. As many of you already know, Michael Jordan loved golf, and his brand has done everything to reflect that.

Over the years, we have seen a whole slew of silhouettes get the Golf treatment. From the Air Jordan 5 to the Air Jordan 12 Low, Jumpman knows what they are doing. As for the Jordan 1 Low Golf, it appears as though a steady stream of colorways are ready to hit the market soon.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Court Purple”

One of those colorways bears a scheme that we have seen plenty of times before. Of course, we are talking about the “Court Purple” motif. This is a colorway that has come to countless Nike and Jordan Brand shoes, so it only makes sense that it would come to a golf offering.

In the official photos down below, you can see how this shoe starts out with a white base. Additionally, we get some nice purple overlays. Furthermore, the Nike swoosh, tongue, and laces are all black. This makes for a great model that will truly help you stand out on the course.

Air Jordan 1 Low Golf – Image via Nike

Overall, this is a color that fans will likely enjoy. After all, it checks all of the right boxes. It is an Air Jordan 1, has a familiar layout, and even has a cool shade of purple. Simply put, it is a shoe you can get behind, especially if you are a golf enthusiast.

Release Details

This shoe does not yet have a release date, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news from the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

Court Purple – Image via Nike

[Via]