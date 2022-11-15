Michael Jordan was a huge golfer, which is exactly why shoes like the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf exist. Over the years, Jumpman has delivered a plethora of golf models, and this is an example of that. Numerous great silhouettes have earned their own golf variation, and avid golfers have been rejoicing.

While the Air Jordan 12 Low wasn’t the most popular silhouette, it makes for a great golf shoe. Silhouettes like the Air Jordan 5 and Air Jordan 1 Low have also made great golf shoes. Furthermore, when classic colorways are involved, you know that sales are going to be elevated.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Cherry”

The Air Jordan 12 Low Golf has received quite a few colorways so far. That said, the shoe has earned enough popularity to warrant a few more offerings. One of which is the “Cherry” model which can be seen throughout this article. This is a common colorway in Jumpman’s wheelhouse, and it works well on the Jordan 12 Low Golf.

As you can see, the shoe begins with a lovely white leather upper. From there, red is found on the sides where we have a textured leather panel. Additionally, red is on the midsole. Meanwhile, the spikes on the bottom are black with some red in between.

Overall, this is a very nice colorway that fits well within the Jumpman library. In fact, an Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” is coming later this year, which pairs well with this new golf model. If you like to golf and have an affinity for red shoes, these are definitely going to be worth a cop.

Release Details

A release date has yet to be revealed, however, these are expected to drop soon for a price of $220 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments section down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from around the sneaker world.

