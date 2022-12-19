One of the best new golf shoes from Jordan Brand is the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf. Of course, Michael Jordan loves to play golf, and his Jumpman line has reflected this. Overall, the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf is one of his best golf offerings, and it continues to receive new colorways.

While the Winter might be here, there is no doubt that there is still some room for golf offerings. In certain parts of the United States, the weather remains consistent, and many are still getting rounds in. Consequently, this has led to colorways like the “Cherry” one, below.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 12 Low Golf Gets Another Offering

The best part of these Jordan 12 Low Golf offerings has been the color schemes. They have all reflected the best of what Jordan Brand has to offer. Overall, these are some of the most iconic colorways in the Jumpman library. We’ve seen the “Cherry” look before, and it works wonders on this silhouette.

In the images down below, you can see how the opening of the sneaker is some white leather on the upper and tongue. Secondly, we get a gorgeous shade of red on the sides. This is an iconic Jordan 12 look, and the golf spikes on the bottom just add to the overall aesthetic here.

Cherry – Image via Nike

If you need a golf shoe, this is definitely a great place to start. The white and red are iconic, and these are two tones that have always worked well together. Over the coming months, we will surely see more colorways of this model.

Release Details

If you are a big fan of these, you will be able to grab them as of Thursday, December 22nd for a price of $220 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 12 Low Golf – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]