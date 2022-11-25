Over the last couple of weeks, we have seen some unique colorways of the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf. The Jordan 1 low is already a great silhouette, so when you add the golf element to it, you get great results. Of course, these are niche, as they are only for golfers.

Although that may be true, Jordan Brand has sought to ensure that these colorways are stylish. They know how to put a shoe together, and when you have a silhouette like the Jordan 1 Low, everything else just seems to fall into place.

This brand new AJ1 Low Golf is going to be making a huge splash on the course this year – Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Purple Smoke”

In the images down below, you can find the latest Air Jordan 1 Low Golf. This model is an NRG variation, and it has been nicknamed “Purple Smoke.” Consequently, the name is very appropriate here when you consider all of the colors that can be found.

As you can see, there is a vibrant purple on the toe box and the back heel. Secondly, we have some dark purple suede overlays that extend to the Nike swoosh. Lastly, the side panels here are white. Overall, it is a very nice colorway that anyone can enjoy.

Air Jordan 1 – Image via Nike

If you are a golfer who likes purple and something with some flair, then these will absolutely be for you. Hopefully, we continue to see these Golf models over the next few years.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, these do not have a release date. Having said that, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 Low Golf – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]