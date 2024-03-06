Kanye West Celebrates Beanie Sigel's "The Truth" Anniversary With Kind Message: Watch

Kanye West has certainly kept himself busy lately as he gears up to unveil the second volume of his joint project with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures 2. Amid promoting the album, roaming around Paris with Bianca Censori, and more, the Chicago MC still found the time to share a special message for his former Roc-A-Fella labelmate, Beanie Sigel. Sigel shared the clip of Ye's kind words on his official Instagram account earlier this week, noting how the kind nod solidified his position in the world of hip-hop.

Late last month, Beanie's 2000 debut album The Truth turned 25 years old. The hitmaker himself is also nearing his 50th birthday, March 8, the same day as Ye and Ty's scheduled drop. “Yo, this is Yeezy, shout out to Beanie Sigel,” Ye says in the clip. “Happy birthday, happy anniversary to The Truth. Sorry, I’m a little bit tired, I just got off the plane from Paris.”

Kanye West Wishes Beanie Sigel A Happy Birthday

"This Friday celebrating 25 years of history," Sigel captioned the clip. "I’m in them books for real, love it or hate it, can’t be erased or duplicated…" The Philly-born rapper isn't the only person Ye's shown support for in recent days, however. Earlier this week, UK-based artist James Blake made headlines for sharing his take on the current state of the industry. Ye, along with various other stars like Tyler, The Creator, Metro Boomin, and more co-signed his message.

“If we want quality music somebody is gonna have to pay for it. Streaming services don’t pay properly, labels want a bigger cut than ever and just sit and wait for you to go viral, TikTok doesn’t pay properly, and touring is getting prohibitively expensive for most artists. The brainwashing worked and now people think music is free," Blake said in a statement that was later shared on Ye's IG page. What do you think of Kanye West showing love to Beanie Sigel amid the 25th anniversary of The Truth? What about his birthday wishes? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

