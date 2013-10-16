the truth
- SongsTNT Tez Taps Wifisfuneral For "Roll"TNT Tez comes through with heat, featuring Wifisfuneral.By Milca P.
- MusicBow Wow Sets The Record Straight About Sucker Punch IncidentBow Wow comes to his own defense after video surfaces of him getting pummeled.By Devin Ch
- NewsKevin Gates' Wife Dreka Responds To Him Getting Jailed For BatteryKevin Gates' wife and mother of two of his children, Dreka Gates, reacts to her husband getting sentenced to six months in jail for kicking a female fan in Florida last summer. By Angus Walker
- NewsStream Mike Posner's New EP "The Truth"Mike Posner drops a new 4-track EP titled "The Truth".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsJeezy On "The Truth" With Elliott WilsonJeezy meets up with Elliott Wilson to discuss his upcoming album "Seen It All", & what happened with Freddie Gibbs on "The Truth."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsCommon On "The Truth" With Elliott WilsonCommon meets up with Elliott Wilson to discuss his upcoming album "Nobody's Smiling" on "The Truth."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsJoe Budden On "The Truth" With Elliott WilsonWatch Joe Budden join Elliott Wilson and discuss his upcoming battle on the latest episode of "The Truth".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsTroy Ave On "The Truth" With Elliott WilsonWatch Troy Ave sit down with Elliott Wilson for his newest segment of "The Truth".By Kevin Goddard
- News2 Chainz On "The Truth" With Elliott Wilson2 Chainz sits down with Elliott Wilson for an edition of "The Truth."By Rose Lilah
- InterviewsDanny Brown "The Truth Interview w/ Elliot Wilson" VideoWatch Danny Brown "The Truth Interview w/ Elliot Wilson" VideoBy hnhh