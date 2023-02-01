A story that Beanie Sigel first told over a decade ago is receiving a co-sign from Consequence. The rapper and producer recently caught up with The Art of Dialogue to revisit highlights of his career. Within the conversation also arrived behind-the-scenes tales of Cons and his peers—including one about Sigel saving Ye from getting his chain snatched.

“Ye hit me the same night in the situation with the girl. I think it might have been a chick named Sydney or some sh*t like that. He took her out,” said Cons. “You know, n*gga one-two’ing. Listen, n*gga running around with a Roc-A-Fella chain on. You know what that sh*t do for your p*ssy rate?”

Cons then shared that the chain West was wearing came from Dame Dash. “He had the sh*t off of Dame neck, so he had the sh*t with the Cuban in the sh*t, ice just shining,” he recalled. “N*ggas seen that man in there and was like, ‘Yo!’ N*ggas was at the Chelsea Diner on 23rd street. N*ggas hit n*ggas with the motherf*ckin’ Raekwon and Ghostface skit. ‘Word? What do we have here?’”

“I was in Queens. I woulda had to get on the train with the gun and all that sh*t.” Cons also said. However, he was glad that there was a nearby recording studio. “But you know, fortunately, Baseline wasn’t but five blocks away. They came over and held a n*gga down. I always f*cked with them n*ggas for that sh*t. They ain’t have to.”

NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: Recording artists Kanye West (L) and Consequence attends the 6th Annual BMI Urban Awards at the Roseland Ballroom August 30, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/Getty Images)

When Sigel first delivered the tale all those years ago, he suggested West “feel threatened.” The State Property star said he told the wanna-be theives that “nothing was going to go down” as long as he was there. It’s always good to have friends who have your back. Check out Consequence retelling the story above.

