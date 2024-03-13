Drake Performs During Bun B's RodeoHouston Set: Watch

Drake surprised fans at Bun B’s 2024 RodeoHouston set at NRG Stadium on Tuesday night, riding into the venue amongst a convoy of black SUVs during the UGK rapper’s show. Bun described the Toronto rapper as Houston’s “newest resident.”

“And to thank you for all that you’ve done for me and my family, I present to you, The Boy,” Bun said. “This is our newest resident, please make some noise for Drizzy Drake.” Drake kicked things off with his So Far Gone track, “November 18th.” “The first time I did this song in Houston, Texas [I] was at Warehouse Live,” Drake said From there, he performed some of his biggest hits throughout his career including “SICKO MODE,” “Nonstop,” “Energy,” “Hotline Bling” and “Rich Baby Daddy.”

Bun B Performs At Houston Rodeo

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 12: Bun B performs during his Southern. Takeover concert during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo at NRG Park, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Houston. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Before bringing Drake to the stage, Bun and Yellowstone star Ryan Bingham performed “One Day,” which they dedicated to those they’ve lost over the years. “We dedicate this song to all of our fallen friends and fallen soldiers,” Bun said while audience members held up their cell phones. “If you are here missing someone, put up a light for them.” Many other artists performed throughout the night as well including Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Nelly, Ying-Yang Twins, Eve, E-40, Too Short, That Mexican OT, and more.

Drake Joins Bun B In Houston

Drake’s appearance at the event comes as he continues to perform alongside J. Cole and Lil Durk on the It’s All A Blur – Big As The What? Tour. The group’s next show is in San Antonio on Thursday night. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake on HotNewHipHop.

