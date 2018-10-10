Free JT
- MusicJT Called Out For Supporting Nicki Minaj Despite Megan Thee Stallion BondMegan had previously advocated for the City Girl's freedom and is a frequent collaborator, so this left a sour taste in many fans' mouths.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCity Girls' JT Working Hard On New Music Since Prison ReleaseYou can expect big things from the City Girls.By Aida C.
- MusicCity Girls Upgraded To "City Girls With A Passport" Ahead Of QC's Album DropYung Miami and Quavo are revving up for "Control The Streets Vol. 2."By Devin Ch
- MusicBig Freedia Chooses Megan Thee Stallion Over City Girls For Twerk Hall Of FameYung Miami's twerking skills aren't enough to impress Big Freedia.By Aron A.
- MusicYung Miami Hated "Act Up" When She First Heard It, Says JT Will Be Home This SummerFree JT.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentCity Girls Teases Member JT's Return With Cryptic Instagram PostIs JT finally coming home?By Aida C.
- EntertainmentCity Girls "Act Up" Is Now Certified PlatinumPERIODT. By Aida C.
- NewsMoneybagg Yo & City Girls Team Up On "4 Da Moment"Moneybagg Yo and City Girls join forces for this heater.By Aron A.
- MusicCity Girls' JT Shares New Photo With Prison Release Fast ApproachingJT shows face with her prison release looming in the horizon.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosCity Girls Unleash Their Side Chick Anthem With "Not Ya Main" Video"I'm that b*tch but I'm not your b*tch."By Alex Zidel
- MusicCity Girls' Yung Miami Reveals JT Will Be Released Much Sooner Than ExpectedJT is coming out this December.By Aron A.