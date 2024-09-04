Drake Fan Documents Luxurious Experience Hanging Out With Him

Drake goes all out for his supporters.

It's been an undoubtedly rough couple of months for most Drake fans. With that being said, for the lucky ones who actually get to hang out with the hitmaker in person, it appears to be the opposite. Recently, athlete and content creator Anthony Hamilton Jr. took to TikTok to document his experience spending time with Drizzy. According to him, it was nothing short of luxurious. His video showcased a high-end hotel stay, round-the-clock car service, a shopping spree at the OVO store, and more.

Hamilton Jr. even shared clips of himself playing basketball with Drake on his massive indoor court. Obviously, this kind of treatment is reserved for a select few, but social media users are impressed nonetheless. "He is a good guy," one X user claims. "Wtf where my invite," another jokes.

Drake Fan Flexes Shopping Spreeas, Fancy Hotels, Rooftop Dining, And More

Of course, there are also plenty of commenters speculating that Drake could just be trying to improve his public image following his explosive beef with Kendrick Lamar. These accusations are unconfirmed, though they're far from the only ones he's been hit with recently. Earlier this week, for example, an independent artist named Sixpathsss took to Instagram to accuse him of stealing his bars for "No Face." Drake has yet to respond to these claims, which fans are extremely skeptical about. This week, Clevie of Steely & Clevie also accused Drake of sampling their track on "Blue Green Red" without properly clearing it with them. "We can’t clear a song without hearing it," he told Dancehall Magazine. "But Drake went ahead and leaked it before."