Drake Fan Documents Luxurious Experience Hanging Out With Him

BYCaroline Fisher87 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Mod S√®lection Champagne New Years Party Hosted By Drake And John Terzian
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 31: Drake attends The Mod Sèlection Champagne New Years Party Hosted By Drake And John Terzian at Delilah on December 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The h.wood Group)
Drake goes all out for his supporters.

It's been an undoubtedly rough couple of months for most Drake fans. With that being said, for the lucky ones who actually get to hang out with the hitmaker in person, it appears to be the opposite. Recently, athlete and content creator Anthony Hamilton Jr. took to TikTok to document his experience spending time with Drizzy. According to him, it was nothing short of luxurious. His video showcased a high-end hotel stay, round-the-clock car service, a shopping spree at the OVO store, and more.

Hamilton Jr. even shared clips of himself playing basketball with Drake on his massive indoor court. Obviously, this kind of treatment is reserved for a select few, but social media users are impressed nonetheless. "He is a good guy," one X user claims. "Wtf where my invite," another jokes.

Read More: Drake Accused Of Releasing "Blue Green Red" Without Clearing Sample

Drake Fan Flexes Shopping Spreeas, Fancy Hotels, Rooftop Dining, And More

Of course, there are also plenty of commenters speculating that Drake could just be trying to improve his public image following his explosive beef with Kendrick Lamar. These accusations are unconfirmed, though they're far from the only ones he's been hit with recently. Earlier this week, for example, an independent artist named Sixpathsss took to Instagram to accuse him of stealing his bars for "No Face." Drake has yet to respond to these claims, which fans are extremely skeptical about. This week, Clevie of Steely & Clevie also accused Drake of sampling their track on "Blue Green Red" without properly clearing it with them. "We can’t clear a song without hearing it," he told Dancehall Magazine. "But Drake went ahead and leaked it before."

On the bright side, Drake appears to be enjoying the remainder of his summer, despite whatever his foes might have to say about it. What do you think of a lucky Drake fan detailing their luxurious experience hanging out with him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Drake Accused Of Stealing "No Face" Bars From Indie Artist Sixpathsss

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...